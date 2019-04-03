KINSTON – Albert Carlton Owens, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, April 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Al and Mary Owens. Al was born in Wilson County in 1927, and graduated from Saratoga High School. After graduation, Al joined the United States Marine Corps and served in World War II. After his service, he returned to Atlantic Christian College and graduated with a degree in Mathematics, and married Mary Sharpe Williford. Al was later recalled during the Korean Conflict, again serving dutifully in United States Marine Corps. In 1952, Al and Mary Sharpe moved to Kinston where he enjoyed working with several friends in the finance and banking industry. He retired as the Finance and Insurance Manager for Massey Motor Company in Kinston, North Carolina, where he and his wife of 68 years raised three boys and made many lasting friendships. Albert was a long-time member of Gordon Street Christian Church where he served as a Deacon and a Trustee. He was a devoted member of the American Legion Post 43, and the Kinston Elks Lodge 740. He coached various youth leagues and teams throughout Lenoir, Wilson, and Pitt counties. He served and chaired numerous commissions and committees throughout his time in Kinston and Lenoir County, and served as a member and former Director of the East Carolina Pirate Club. Al also served Meals on Wheels for over 13 years. Albert is survived by his wife of 68 years, Mary Sharpe Owens; sons, Albert C. Owens, Jr. and wife Brenda, of Institute, NC, John W. Owens of Long Beach, CA, Daniel S. Owens and wife Elizabeth, of Kinston; grandchildren, John Martin Owens, Shannon McCauley Owens, Anna Laura Owens, and Zachary Sharpe Owens. The funeral service will be held Thursday, April 4th at 11am at Gordon Street Christian Church in Kinston, NC, with visitation and reception immediately following at the church. Burial will be at Westview Cemetery with military honors following the visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gordon Street Christian Church Scholarship Fund, 118 E Gordon St, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on Apr. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary