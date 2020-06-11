KINSTON - Albert Lindy Speight, 92, of Kinston passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at his home. Lindy was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Pell and Minnie Graves Speight; his wife Patricia Sutton Speight; his brothers, Walter Raymond, Alton Nash, Blaney Melvin, Robert Lee and Fred Lewis; his sisters, Ruby Speight Harrell and Hazel Graves Barrow.
Lindy was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He served his country in the Military from 1945-1947 as a map maker in the Army of Corp of Engineers. Lindy worked at DuPont for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. He and Pat loved to travel and they traveled to 49 of the 50 states. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, served as deacon, taught Sunday School and held many other positions. Lindy dearly loved his church family.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Walter Benjie Speight of Raleigh and daughter, Lori Speight Heath and husband, Glen of Kinston.
A graveside service to remember and celebrate Lindy's life will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Brad Parker and Pastor Carlos Peralta officiating. The family will receive friends at his home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 1990 Highway 11-55, Kinston, NC 28504.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
Lindy was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He served his country in the Military from 1945-1947 as a map maker in the Army of Corp of Engineers. Lindy worked at DuPont for over 30 years, retiring in 1985. He and Pat loved to travel and they traveled to 49 of the 50 states. He was a faithful member of New Hope Baptist Church where he sang in the choir, served as deacon, taught Sunday School and held many other positions. Lindy dearly loved his church family.
Left to cherish his memory are his son, Walter Benjie Speight of Raleigh and daughter, Lori Speight Heath and husband, Glen of Kinston.
A graveside service to remember and celebrate Lindy's life will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Westview Cemetery with Pastor Brad Parker and Pastor Carlos Peralta officiating. The family will receive friends at his home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Hope Baptist Church, 1990 Highway 11-55, Kinston, NC 28504.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 11, 2020.