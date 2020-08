Or Copy this URL to Share

Albert Willis Vick, 86, of Snow Hill, died Aug. 7, 2020.

A graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery.

Albert is survived by his daughters, Diane Beddard and Donna Kearney.

Arrangements are by Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange.





