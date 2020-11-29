1/
Alberta Tune
Alberta Tune, 90, of 444 Cicero Riggs Road, Cove City, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at Harmony Hall Rehabilitation Center.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at White Cemetery, Cove City.
She is survived by one son, Mario Tune of Kinston; three sisters, Sally Strayhorn, Betty Fulmore and Sophie Mae Mintz, all of Cove City.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home of Kinston

Published in Free Press on Nov. 29, 2020.
