Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Southwood Memorial Christian Church
1027 NC Hwy 58 South
Kinston, NC
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Southwood Memorial Christian Church
1027 NC Hwy 58 South
Kinston, NC
Resources
More Obituaries for Alease Rouse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alease High Rouse

Alease High Rouse Obituary
Alease High Rouse, 88, of Kinston, died on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Spring Arbor of Kinston, NC. Her husband of 50 years, Marion Roger Rouse, and parents, Nola and Willie High preceded her in death.
She graduated from Gaston High School in 1950 and East Carolina College in 1953 with a B.S. Degree in Home Economics and Science. Alease taught several years at Berea College in Berea, Kentucky and 31 years at Caswell Center in Kinston before retiring. Education was of great importance to her and she encouraged many young people in furthering theirs, sometimes with her own personal scholarships to help toward their goals. She spent many happy hours sewing, cooking, gardening and caring for her beloved cats and dogs. She made many wedding cakes and dresses, sharing her creative gifts with friends and relatives. She was a lover of nature and after her loss of sight, found great joy in the warmth of the sun, the sound of birds, and the fragrance of flowers. She enjoyed the company of many pets throughout the years, but her faithful cat, Betty Jean, shared her last days close by her bedside.
She is survived by a son, C.J. Rouse of Kinston, a daughter, Tammy Rouse Harper (Ronnie) of Snow Hill, grandchildren, Justin Holloman, Kayla Holloman and Amber Harper, and many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by sisters Maggie H. Potts of Oak Island, NC, Arline H. Moss of Deltona, FL, and brother W. L. High (Betty Lou) of Roanoke Rapids, NC.
The funeral service will be conducted Monday at 2pm at Southwood Memorial Christian Church, 1027 NC Hwy 58 South, Kinston, NC with Pastor Andrew Shue officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Entombment will follow at Pinelawn Memorial Park, Kinston. Memorials may be made to Southwood Memorial Christian Church, 1027 NC Hwy 58 South, Kinston, NC, or to Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503.
The family would like to thank the staff of Spring Arbor of Kinston for their outstanding care and service.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on July 29, 2019
