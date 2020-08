Alenjdro Akil Coward, 47, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Mills Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Mills Memorial Garden. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.

He is survived by his parents and children.

Arrangements are by Mills Funeral Home.



