Service Information
Howard-Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston , NC 28504
(252)-523-3177
Visitation
11:00 AM - 1:45 PM
Faith Fellowship Church
Paul's Path Road
Kinston , NC
Funeral service
2:00 PM
Faith Fellowship Church
Paul's Path Road
Kinston , NC
Obituary

KINSTON - Alexandra "Allie" Christian Palmer, 14, was born December 1, 2005 and Promoted to Glory on January 11, 2020. She was a member of Faith Fellowship Church. Allie was a student at E.B. Frink Middle School and previous student of Greene County Schools. She was a cheerleader for Frink and she looked forward to the day she would cheer for North Lenoir. She danced for Mooves Dance studio and loved attending camp at Cragmont. Her favorite color was purple; she loved to shop, going to the skating rink, her white vans, wearing and doing makeup, styling her hair, and hanging out with her friends. Allie loved the ocean and could swim like a fish. Allie would light up a group of people with her beautiful smile, quick wit, funny jokes, making tiktoks with them and her sly remarks followed by her funny laugh. She enjoyed driving her golf cart, her Kendra Scott necklace from her sister, her cell phone, and Chick-fil-A. She was a NC State fan and wanted to be a veterinarian. Allie loved her family, especially her sister and brothers. Allie is survived by her mother, Rhonda Gail Matthews Kilpatrick; father, Thomas Palmer; sister, Catherine Anne Palmer; brothers, Thomas Palmer, Jr. and Matthew Allen Kilpatrick, (MAK). Her maternal grandparents, Papa, Ronnie Matthews, Nonnie, Beverly King, PapPap, Al King; and great-grandmother, Millie King; her paternal grandparents, Pappy, Bert Palmer, Nannie, Carol Palmer; great-grandmother Jean Palmer; and uncles, Jonathan and Samuel Palmer. Allie is also survived by numerous great-aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that loved her dearly. Visitation will be held Friday, January 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, on Paul's Path Road, Kinston, N.C. The funeral service will begin at 2:00 p.m. with burial following at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to



