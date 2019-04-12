Alfred Eugene Cahoon, Sr. born on June 2, 1933, departed his earthly home for his heavenly home on the morning of April 9th, 2019 at CarolinaEast Medical Center. An Army veteran, Mr. Cahoon was a life-long resident of Grantsboro in Pamlico County. Upon returning to Grantsboro area from military service, Cahoon assumed the role of owner and operator of the family-owned business. Later, the business grew to become Cahoon's-Pamlico's Variety Center and in 1987, it transitioned to Cahoons True Value Hardware and Sporting Goods in a new location in Grantsboro. Mr. Cahoon had a passion for the Grantsboro area and sought to make the community a better place for its citizens. In 1977, he was instrumental in founding the Grantsboro-Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department. He also was instrumental in the 1997 incorporation of the Town of Grantsboro. He proudly served as mayor of the town since 2010. Mr. Cahoon was a hard-working man and is characterized by many as being honest and fair to all. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church in New Bern and loved the weekly meetings with his fellow Sunday school members and church family. Preceded in death by his parents, Hosea Cahoon and Irene Sigmon and step-parents, Walter Sigmon and Adele Cahoon, he is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Christine Edwards Cahoon; his sister, Clara Barkley and husband Richard, of Florida; his children, Belinda Ottinger and husband Don, of Goldsboro, Dorinda Sugiyama and husband Tom, of New Bern, and Alfred (Gene) Cahoon, Jr. and wife Tanya, of Kinston. He was blessed with eight grandchildren, Eugene (Bud) Bennett of New Bern, Sgt. Major Brandon Bennett of Florida, Matthew Ottinger of Louisiana, John Ottinger of Texas, Kristen Keeter of Morehead City, Aaron Ottinger of Goldsboro, Ethan Cahoon and Anya Cahoon, both of Kinston. He also has 12 great-grandchildren and numerous special nieces and nephews. A celebration of the life of Mr. Cahoon will be held on Saturday, April 13, at 11:00 am at Bryant Funeral Home in Alliance, NC. The family will receive friends and family at 10:00 am. Interment will follow at Greenleaf Memorial in New Bern. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Grantsboro-Silverhill Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements are by Bryant Funeral Home, Alliance.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alfred Eugene Cahoon Sr..
Bryant Funeral Home - ALLIANCE
52 BRYANT ST
Alliance, NC 28509
(252) 745-4966
Published in Free Press on Apr. 12, 2019