Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919)-828-4311 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM A. and Rhonda's home Burial 1:00 PM Riverside Cemetery Smithfield , NC Funeral service Christ Episcopal Church 120 E. Edenton Street Raleigh , NC

RALEIGH - On Sunday, October 6, 2019, Alfred "A" Llewellyn Hobgood III, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 72.

A. was born on December 3, 1946 in Kinston, North Carolina. Raised in Smithfield, he went on to attend Darlington High School and The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He built a successful career as a financial advisor, first being hired by Jim Wheat of Wheat First Securities, then building the presence of Scott and Stringfellow in Eastern North Carolina. He ended his career at RBC Wealth management.

A. had a passion for golf and all things UNC. He loved the Carolina coast and spent much of his life by or on the water with friends and family. His greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children and most especially his five grandchildren. A. was known for his devotion to many charitable organizations and his contributions include: past Trustee of Parrot Academy, Kinston NC; past President of Parrot Academy, Kinston, NC; past Trustee, LMH Foundation, Kinston NC; past Trustee, Board of Visitors, UNC; past National Chair, Excellence Fund, UNC; past President, Co-Founders Cub, UNC; past Trustee, St. Mary's School, Raleigh NC; past Trustee, Marine Sciences Board of Visitors, UNC; past trustee, NC Community Foundation; past Director, First Tee of Triangle; Member, UNC Cardiology Board of Advisors; Director and Chairman, The Medical Foundation of North Carolina; Leadership Council, Rex Hospital; Trustee, Rex Heart Hospital; Board Member, Rex Open Tournament.

Preceded in death by his father, Alfred Llewellyn Hobgood, Jr. and his mother Suefan Gooding Hobgood. He is survived by his wife Rhonda, two sons; Alfred Llewellyn Hobgood IV (Lila) and Coy Holt Edwards Hobgood (Jayme); grandchildren Alfred Llewellyn Hobgood, V, Clara Odette Hobgood, Jewell Gooding Hobgood, Colton Edwards Hobgood, Michael Clarke Hobgood and siblings Elizabeth Hobgood Wellons, Kenneth Edwards Hobgood and Tom Anderson Hobgood.

The family will receive visitors on Wednesday, October 9, from 5-7 p.m. at 2630 Lakeview Drive. A memorial service is scheduled for Thursday, October 10, at Christ Episcopal Church in Raleigh. A burial service will follow at 1p.m. at Riverside Cemetery in Smithfield, North Carolina.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in A.'s name can be made to the First Tee of the Triangle online or sent to P.O. Box 91447 Raleigh, North Carolina.

Arrangements by Brown-Wynne, 300 Saint Mary's Street, Raleigh.





