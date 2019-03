Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Alice Bridgers Hatcher, age 83, of 119 Beaumar Road, Moon, Virginia passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019. She was born in Richmond, Virginia on May 1, 1935.

She was past president of the Kinston, NC Women's Club, past president of the North Carolina State Women's Club, a member of the Kinston NC Historical Society, a member of Salem United Methodist Church, Diggs, Virginia and a member of the Council of the Arts in North Carolina. She attended MVC and worked as a radiologist. She loved to paint, her and her husband collected antiques, especially tobacco products. They traveled all over the world.

Alice was predeceased by her husband William C. Hatcher; father, Marvin W. Bridgers; mother, Alice R. Bridgers; brother, George R. Bridgers. She is survived by her brother, Marvin W. Bridgers, Jr. (Jeanette), William E. Bridgers (Jo), numerous nieces and nephews and her devoted companion "Tillie" her precious Yorkie.

A Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5-8pm at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Road, Mechanicsville, Virginia 23111. The family would like to thank the Doctors, Nurses at Sanders Assisted Living and at Riverside-Walter Reed Hospital.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Gloucester-Mathews Humane Society.

