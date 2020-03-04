Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alice Core Nelsn. View Sign Service Information Brown-Wynne Funeral Home 300 Saint Mary's Street Raleigh , NC 27605 (919)-828-4311 Memorial service 1:00 PM Hayes Barton Baptist Church. Visitation Following Services Hayes Barton Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

RALEIGH - Alice Nelson of Raleigh, N.C. passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the age of 76. She is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Charles Nelson, her three children, Wendy Nelson Jones and husband David, Beverly Nelson Ball and husband Javier, Tom Nelson and wife Kelly; seven grandchildren, Scott Jones, Stuart Jones, Steven Jones, Victoria Laver and husband Cameron, Alissa Ball, Jake Nelson and Gavin Nelson. She also leaves her sister, Elizabeth Commander and brother, Jim Core. She is predeceased by her sweet grandson, Austin Ball. Alice was born in Dunn, N.C. and raised by her grandmother, Kathleen Godwin Core, along with six Aunts and Uncles, who loved each other as siblings. She proudly called Dunn her home place and she referred to it as "God's Country." Alice graduated in 1961 from Broughton High School and married the love of her life and forever dance partner, Charles. Together, they raised their children in Raleigh, Kinston, Statesville and Cary, N.C. Alice and Charles have been faithful, long serving members of Hayes Barton Baptist Church. After Alice retired from the North Carolina State Capitol Visitor's Center, she joined the office staff at Hayes Barton, where she truly enjoyed welcoming everyone. One of her greatest joys was greeting all the children as they came in for preschool. They all knew Alice as the "Candy Lady." Family and friends were always special to Alice. She cherished and remained in close contact with many dear friends from childhood, high school and from their time living in Kinston as well as Raleigh. She was a proud mother and grandmother, always praising their accomplishments and successes, while providing her love and encouragement along the way. Alice's center of strength was her deep and abiding faith, which carried her through life and served as a great example to all of us. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported Alice during her illness with your many prayers, visits, calls and kindness. We also thank Transitions LifeCare of Raleigh for the wonderful, compassionate care extended to Alice. A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Hayes Barton Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service in the church parlor. In lieu of flowers, donations may also be made in Alice's memory to Hayes Barton Baptist Church, 1800 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh, NC 27608. Arrangements are by Brown-Wynne Funeral Home, Saint Mary's St., Raleigh, NC.



