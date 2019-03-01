BROOKLYN, NY- Alice Mae Jackson, 84, formerly of Kinston, died Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Saturday. The family is receiving friends at 1606 Old Snow Hill Road. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 1, 2019