NEW BERN - Alice Marie Barrett, 79, of 107 Paula Road, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Kinston. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Published in Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019