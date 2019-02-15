Alice Marie Barrett

Obituary

NEW BERN - Alice Marie Barrett, 79, of 107 Paula Road, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at CarolinaEast Medical Center. The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Chapel, Kinston. Burial will follow in the New Bern Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral Home
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in Free Press on Feb. 15, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.