WINTERVILLE - Alice Marie Wade Smith, 93, of Winterville passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019, at Vidant Medical Center. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great- grandmother, sister and friend. Alice retired as Postmaster in Grifton and was President of the VFW Auxiliary and a member of the Kinston American Legion. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harvey and Rosa Wade; husband, Hubert James Smith; and daughter, Hilda Patterson. Alice is survived by her children, Martha Hollis and husband Tom, HJ Smith and wife Cookie, Judy Johnson and husband Buddy, and Vicki Sutton; grandchildren, John Hollis and wife Michelle, Robert Hollis and wife Shalon, Rich Rose and wife Amelia, Kevin Rose and wife Jennifer, Jason Smith, Erin Hilling and husband Andrew, Tyler Johnson, Tammy Clements and husband David, Heather Hardison and husband Clifton, and Gretchun Hite and husband Jimmy; 12 great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Howard-Carter Funeral Home, Sunday, October 6, 2019 from 12:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. with funeral beginning at 2:00 p.m. Graveside will follow the service at Pinelawn Memorial Park. Online condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 6, 2019