Alicia Joyner Crawford, 56, of La Grange, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.
For Safety Reasons, the family will be observing COVID-19's rules. Service will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home chapel, 414 East Washington Street, La Grange.
A public viewing will be conducted on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service on Thursday, April 30, 2020, in the Fairview Memorial Park Cemetery, 295 West James Street, La Grange.
Family members and friends will assemble at 4871 Haynes Drive, La Grange, at 8:45 a.m. in preparation for the funeral procession.
Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Apr. 29, 2020