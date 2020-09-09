Alinda C. Brown, 93, of Goldsboro, died on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Snow Hill. There will be a one hour viewing before the service. A limited amount of people will be able to attend the service due to Cov-19 restrictions. Masks and social distancing required.. Interment will follow in the Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y.

Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.





