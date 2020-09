Aline Sellers, 86, of La Grange, died Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at home.

Service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Paul United Holy Church, 2101 Tower Hill Road, Kinston. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, La Grange. There will be a viewing held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020 from 10 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements are by Loftin Memorial-J.B. Rhodes Funeral Home, Kinston.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store