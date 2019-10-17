Allen Randolph "Rank" Kornegay, 76, of Albertson, NC passed away suddenly at home on Monday, October 14, 2019.

Rank had been employed at National Spinning Co. in his younger years, had been a building, plumbing, and electrical contractor, and was a poultry farmer.

He was son of the late Allen W. and Nellie Hinson Kornegay.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16, beginning at noon at Tyndall Funeral Home with services following at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Officiating will be the Rev. Joey Crumpler. A private burial service for the family will be at Pinelawn Memorial Park of Kinston.

Rank is survived by his wife, Rhodia Bailey Kornegay and his son, Randall Kornegay, both of the home; two sisters, Anne Kornegay Radford and husband, Hubert, of Kinston, and Faye Kornegay Coward of Albertson; and several nieces and nephews.

