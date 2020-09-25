1/
Allie Murphy
GREENVILLE - Allie Louise White Murphy, 82, died Sept. 19, 2020. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holly Hill FWB Church, Greenville with burial following at St. John Church Cemetery, Falkland.
Survivors include husband, Frank Murphy Jr. of the home; sons, Jederia Keith Murphy, Darin White, both of Greenville, Demetrius Devon Murphy of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Sheaneathea White, Ticole Murphy; brothers, William C. White, all of Greenville, John B. Slade of Washington, D.C.; sisters, LaForest Faulkner of Silver Spring, Maryland, Marilyn Yarrell of Greenville.
Viewing will be one hour before the service.
Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Don Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
497 2nd St
Ayden, NC 28513
252-746-3133
