Allie Murphy

GREENVILLE - Allie Louise White Murphy, 82, died Sept. 19, 2020. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at Holly Hill FWB Church, Greenville with burial following at St. John Church Cemetery, Falkland.

Survivors include husband, Frank Murphy Jr. of the home; sons, Jederia Keith Murphy, Darin White, both of Greenville, Demetrius Devon Murphy of Knoxville, Tennessee; daughters, Sheaneathea White, Ticole Murphy; brothers, William C. White, all of Greenville, John B. Slade of Washington, D.C.; sisters, LaForest Faulkner of Silver Spring, Maryland, Marilyn Yarrell of Greenville.

Viewing will be one hour before the service.

Arrangements by Don Brown Funeral Home.



