Allison Lindley Bright
Allison Lindley Bright W/PIC
KINSTON - Allison Lindley Bright, 57, of Kinston, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Claud Bright III and Edna Whitfield Bright. Allison was a court reporter, later becoming a Registered Nurse. Due to declining health, she was unable to continue her nursing career.
She is survived by her parents, Claud and Edna Bright of Hookerton; sister, Claudette B. Metcalf and husband, Dr. Greg Metcalf, of Goldsboro; nephew, Marcus Beaman Metcalf of Goldsboro, and devoted friend, Dr. Jimmy Shaver of Kinston.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503.


Published in Free Press on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Howard - Carter Funeral Home - Kinston
1608 W Vernon Ave.
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-3177
