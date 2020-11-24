Allison Lindley Bright W/PIC

KINSTON - Allison Lindley Bright, 57, of Kinston, passed away suddenly on Friday, November 20, 2020. She was the daughter of Claud Bright III and Edna Whitfield Bright. Allison was a court reporter, later becoming a Registered Nurse. Due to declining health, she was unable to continue her nursing career.

She is survived by her parents, Claud and Edna Bright of Hookerton; sister, Claudette B. Metcalf and husband, Dr. Greg Metcalf, of Goldsboro; nephew, Marcus Beaman Metcalf of Goldsboro, and devoted friend, Dr. Jimmy Shaver of Kinston.

Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503.





