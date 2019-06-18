KINSTON – Alma E. Krause Kennedy, 90, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Kennedy was a native of Buffalo, NY and served in the United States Navy. She ran an in-home daycare for many years and cherished every moment with her special children. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1969. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Kennedy; siblings, Frederick Krause, Howard Krause, Bernice Utter, Ellsworth Krause, and Karl Krause. She is survived by her children, Janet Kennedy of Kinston and Paul Kennedy of Hickory, NC; daughter-in-law Connie Kennedy; grandson, Robbie Kennedy and wife Ashley, all of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Pearl Wachadlo, of Buffalo, NY; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary