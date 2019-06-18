Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma E. Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma E. Krause Kennedy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alma E. Krause Kennedy Obituary
KINSTON – Alma E. Krause Kennedy, 90, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 15, 2019. The funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 11a.m. in the Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Mrs. Kennedy was a native of Buffalo, NY and served in the United States Navy. She ran an in-home daycare for many years and cherished every moment with her special children. She was a faithful member of Faith Lutheran Church since 1969. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David Kennedy; siblings, Frederick Krause, Howard Krause, Bernice Utter, Ellsworth Krause, and Karl Krause. She is survived by her children, Janet Kennedy of Kinston and Paul Kennedy of Hickory, NC; daughter-in-law Connie Kennedy; grandson, Robbie Kennedy and wife Ashley, all of Knoxville, TN; a sister, Pearl Wachadlo, of Buffalo, NY; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6 to 8 pm at Edwards Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now