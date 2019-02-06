MOUNT OLIVE - Alonzo James "Jimmy" Davis III, 93, retired land surveyor, died Monday, February 4, 2019. Graveside services will be held Thursday, February 7, at 11 a.m., at Maplewood Cemetery in Mount Olive. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 8 from 6-8 p.m. at Tyndall Funeral Home. For other details visit tyndallfh.com. Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home, Mount Olive.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 6, 2019