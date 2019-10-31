KINSTON - Alphonza Cornelius "Foots" Edwards, 81, of 904 Parrott Ave., died Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the Veterans Homes in Kinston. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov.1, from the Robert Swinson, Jr. Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow in the Eastern Carolina Veterans Cemetery in Goldsboro. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday at the chapel. The family is receiving friends at 2207 Greenleaf Rd., Kinston. Arrangements are by R. Swinson Funeral Service.
Published in Free Press on Oct. 31, 2019