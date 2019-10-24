Mr. Alton "Big Jim" Morris died peacefully at Pruitt Health Facility in Raleigh, NC on October 21, 2019, at the age of 80 years old. Alton Morris is survived by four sisters-in-law and a host of nieces and nephews. Alton Morris was born on July 27, 1939 in Lenoir County, NC to the late John and Lizzie Brimage Morris. He graduated from Savannah High School in 1959 and then served in the United States Air Force for four years before completing 30 years of civil service to the federal government. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Zion Temple AME Zion Church in Grifton, NC with the Reverend Garrick Witherspoon officiating. A military burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Estates in Grifton. Flowers and condolences may be sent to Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden, NC. The family will greet friends at 4819 Chapman Drive, Grifton, NC.