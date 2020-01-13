Alton "Cook" Rhoe transitioned peacefully into the presence of the Lord on January 8, 2020 while being cared for by the professional and kind services of Vidant Inpatient Hospice of Greenville. Alton was born on February 10, 1944 in Kinston, NC. He was a proud graduate of Adkin High School Class of 1962. Alton went on to attend Fayetteville State University, later graduating from the University of Maryland. Alton enlisted in the Navy to serve his country during the Vietnam War. In 1968 Alton married his love, Thelma Miller Rhoe, and from their union they had two children. Upon completing 25 years of distinguished service with the United States Secret Service, Alton retired and he and his wife returned to North Carolina. During retirement he enjoyed line dancing and playing golf. The funeral services will be held Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at 11am at the Greenville Church of God in Greenville, NC. Burial will follow at Westview Cemetery in Kinston, NC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in Free Press from Jan. 13 to Jan. 14, 2020