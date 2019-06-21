KINSTON – Alton Louie Deaver, 81, went to be with his Lord June 19, 2019. The funeral services will be held Sunday at 3 pm at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church with the Rev. Bert Potter officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Westview Cemetery. Alton was married to the late Sandra Deaver for 43 years and was a devoted son, husband, father, Papa, brother, uncle and friend to many. Alton worked as a car salesman for more than 40 years with Poole Buick and Winner Chevrolet. Alton was known for always being fair, trustworthy, and a man that could fix anything. His sons fondly called him "Super Man" because there was nothing that he couldn't get through or fix. His love for the Lord, his wife, and family always showed in his eyes and heart. His loving family includes two sons, Louie Deaver and wife Katy, and Josh Deaver and wife Ashley; five grandchildren, Carson Deaver and fiancé Phillip Patzer, Quentin, Jenna, Josh Connor, and Bolen; brothers, Garland (Audrey), Marvin (Bonnie), Edna Rae Taylor; brother-in-law Bobby Dunn; sisters-in-law, Jean Hasley and Linda Melvin; and many special nieces and nephews. Alton was preceded in death by his wife Sandra; twin brother Dalton; brother, Earl; and sisters, Lena Mae Gray and Vonnie Ree Humphrey. Flowers are welcome or donations can be made to Bethel FWB Church, 1936 Banks School Rd, Kinston, NC 28504. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Published in Free Press on June 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary