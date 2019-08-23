ABINGTON, PA - Alton Ray Cox, 68, of Abington, Pennsylvania, formerly of Kinston, NC, entered into eternal rest on Monday, August 19, 2019 in the quietness of the home at 2104 West Road, Kinston, NC. The funeral will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Church of Faith and Deliverance Church, 655 Sussex Street, Kinston, NC. Interment will follow in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the funeral home from 3-7:00 p.m. He is survived by his children, Quatara, Michelle, Shawn and Nichols; his brother, Melvin Cox of Kinston, NC; and his sister, Linda Sue Cox of Raleigh, NC. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Albritton-Carraway Funeral Home. Sign the guest book at Kinston.com
Published in Free Press on Aug. 23, 2019