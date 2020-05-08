Alton Ray Hardy Sr., 63, of 213 Glenwood Drive, Greenville, died Monday May 4, 2020.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 2 p.m. at St. Peter's Missionary Baptist Church in Greenville. Burial will follow in Mills Family Cemetery in Winterville.
Viewing will be held Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Don Brown Funeral Home in Ayden.
Due to COVID-19, the governor has asked that all gatherings only have 50 people. Please check with the family to see if you are invited. According to the governor's policy, please wear masks when attending the service.
Arrangements are by Don Brown Funeral Home, Ayden.
Published in Free Press on May 8, 2020