KINSTON –Alton Tyndall Dale, 90, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020, at the North Carolina State Veterans Home in Kinston. A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 6:00 PM at Sharon United Methodist Church, Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Entombment will be private. Mr. Dale was born August 5, 1929, in Lenoir County to Alton Brantley Dale and Hattie Williams Tyndall Dale. Alton received his undergraduate degree from Atlantic Christian College and his graduate degree in Education Administration from East Carolina University. He taught in North Carolina Public Schools prior to working with the North Carolina Mental Health System at Caswell Development Center in Kinston and O'berry Center in Goldsboro. He later served on both boards of the Lenoir County Mental Health Developmental Disabilities, and Substance Abuse Center, and the Eastpointe Local Management Entity Managed Care Organization/Human Rights Committee. As a member of Sharon United Methodist Church, he served on the Administrative Council, the Board of Trustees and taught Sunday school. Survivors include his wife, Gertie Jean Johnson Dale, of the home; daughter, Dawn Dale of Statesville; and sister-in-law, Gretchen F. Dale of Branford, CT. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William Earl "Bill" Dale. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sharon United Methodist Church 4061 Sharon Church Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 10, 2020