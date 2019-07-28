|
Alvin G. Fisher, Jr., better known by the name of George, passed on to his heavenly father on July 26, 2019. George was born October 5, 1932 and was raised in Indianapolis, IN, the youngest child of Alvin and Gertrude McGinnis Fisher. George attended Franklin College where he met his wife Maxine and they were married on October 9, 1954. In 1971, the family moved to Kinston, NC where Maxine and George resided until late 2015 at which time they moved to New Bern, NC to an independent living apartment.
Maxine and George remained members of First Presbyterian Church in Kinston where his ashes will be placed in the memorial garden next to the ashes of their son Tim. During his life, George worked with the Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Explorer Scouts. He was active in the First Presbyterian Church where he was ordained both as a deacon and an elder. He taught Sunday school and worked on church committees for several years and in his latter years, was honored by the church as on outstanding senior member. He participated as a United Way board member and was one of several who put together the homeless shelter in Kinston. George enjoyed the game of golf and working in the yard. He often said his father would be proud of him for keeping such a nice yard.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Maxine; son, Mike Fisher (Maureen); daughters, Paula McMillan (Keith) and Amy Upton (Mike); and granddaughters, Alison McMillan and Annie Fisher
A memorial service will be conducted Wednesday at 11am at First Presbyterian Church in Kinston. The family will receive friends following the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations, Kinston.
Published in Free Press from July 28 to Aug. 26, 2019