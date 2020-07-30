1/1
Alvin Ray Propst Jr.
Alvin Ray Propst Jr., 46, of Greenville went to be with the Lord July 27, 2020.
Sadly he is predeceased by his daughter, Cheyenne Elise Bauer.
He was an active member of River Bend Baptist Church. He received his Master's degree in Divinity and Biblical languages from Oral Roberts University. He was an ordained Minister.
He is survived by his wife, Kristi Whitfield Propst; son, Matthew Taylor Propst of Greenville; father, Alvin Ray Propst, Sr. (Linda) of Morganton; Mother, Mary Kay Greene of Valdese, NC; brother, Paul Daniel Propst (Sara) of Rhodhiss, NC; Cousin, Travis (More like a Brother) Poarch of Connelly Springs,NC; sisters, Pattie Locke (Daniel) of Swansboro and Megan Shoaf (David) of New Bern; nephews, Brady and Jack; niece, Brooklyn; Father and Mother in law , Ottis (Dykie) Whitfield, Jr and wife Lois.
Military Honors will be held Friday, July 31, 2020 at Lakeside Chapel-Greenleaf Memorial Park.
A memorial service will be held 3:00pm Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Opendoor Church, 4584 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville, NC.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Cheyenne Bauer's memory, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Arrangements by Cotten Funeral Home & Crematory. Online Condolences may be made to the Propst family at www.cottenfuneralhome.com

Published in Free Press on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Opendoor Church
