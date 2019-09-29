Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Memorial service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:00 PM
Westwood Baptist Church
Cary, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Westview Cemetery
Kinston, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alyce Stroud
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alyce Marie (Spear) Stroud


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alyce Marie (Spear) Stroud Obituary
Alyce Marie Spear Stroud "Nana", 98, of Spring Arbor, Cary, NC, died Monday, September 23, 2019.
A memorial service will be at 2:00 pm on Monday at Westwood Baptist Church, Cary, the family will receive friends following the service. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday at Westview Cemetery in Kinston.
Alyce was a founding member of Northwest Christian Church.
Survivors include two daughters; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Arrangements by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com.
Published in Free Press on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alyce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now