KINSTON - Amos Edward Quinn, II, 67, of Kinston passed away on Wednesday, December 4, 2019. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. Eddie served his country in the United States Army and National Guard. He retired from the NC Prison System; worked with the Lenoir County Landfill and enjoyed raising cattle. He was preceded in death by father, Amos Edward Quinn. Eddie is survived by his wife of 27 years, Joyce Quinn of the home; mother, Annie Kilpatrick Quinn of Magnolia; daughters, Brandy Renna and husband Corey, of Kinston, Ashley Lovette and husband Bo, of Rose Hill; son, Justin Quinn of Kinston; grandchildren, Alexander Goff and special friend Ariel Andrews, Lanley Lovette, Bryson Lovette, and Mason Renna; brother, Carl Quinn of Magnolia and many special friends and family. The funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. Friday, December 6, 2019 with visitation to follow at Garner Funeral Home. Graveside service will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at British Chapel Church Cemetery with Military Rites. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to British Chapel Original FWB Church, 3338 British Chapel Road, Kinston, NC 28501. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Dec. 6, 2019