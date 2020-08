Andrew Louis Zymroz, 62, of New Bern, died Aug. 19, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Teresa Zymroz; brother, Frank John Fender of Kinston; sisters, Cora Sawyer of New Bern and Shelia Jo Oller of Mechanicsville, Md.

No services are scheduled at this time.

Arrangements are by Kahlert Funerals & Cremations in Maysville.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store