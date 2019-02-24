KINSTON - Andrew Turik, 92, of Kinston, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at UNC Wayne Health Care. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his brother, John Turik. Andrew is survived by his wife, Marvel Turik; sons, Mark Turik and wife Laura, of Middlesex, NC and Scott Turik and wife Annette, of Kinston; grandchildren, Andrew Turik, Abigail Turik, Alex Turik, Caleb Turik, and Kyle Turik. He was a recipient of the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, served as a 1st Lieutenant in the Army Infantry, was a member at St. Mary's Episcopal Church and past president of the Lions Club. A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to garnerfuneralhome.com Garner Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 24, 2019