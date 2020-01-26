Mr. Angel L. Benitez, of Rocky Mount, North Carolina passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 at the Hunter Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Funeral arrangements are incomplete. Mr. Benitez's professional service has been entrusted to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange, North Carolina. Cards, Love-Grams and Condolences may be faxed to Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service at 252-566-5604 or posted on line at www.lagrangefuneralservice.com or call Britt Funeral Home at 252-566-5603. Arrangements by: Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange, North Carolina.
Published in Free Press on Jan. 26, 2020