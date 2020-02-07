ROCKY MOUNT - Angel Luis "Bolo" Benitez, 80, died Friday, Janu.24, 2020, in the Hunter Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Rocky Mount. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, in the Britt Funeral Home Memorial Chapel, La Grange. Interment will follow in the La Grange Memorial Park Cemetery. A public viewing will be from 10-10:50 a.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Arrangements are by Britt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in La Grange.
Published in Free Press on Feb. 7, 2020