Angela Carter Hill
Angela Carter Hill, age 58, of Bryson City, NC, (formerly of Whiteville) died Saturday at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC. She was born in Kinston, NC to the late Robert Retho Carter and Veta McKee Carter.
She worked for Social Services for 10-15 years in Southport, NC
Angela is survived by two daughters; Jessalyn Hill of Apex, NC and Jennifer Hill of Chadbourn, NC, two sons; Eric Hill of Whiteville, NC and Brandon Hill of Wilmington, NC, eight grandchildren and best friend; Jeff Merrow of Bryson City, NC.
A graveside service will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 am in the Whiteville Memorial Cemetery with Rev. Stephen Bailey officiating.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
