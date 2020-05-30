Angela D. Washington
Angela D. Washington died May 21, 2020.
Funeral will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, at New Beginning Holiness Deliverance Church. Viewing is one prior to service. Please contact the family for invitations to the funeral.
Arrangements are by Heavenly Arms Family Mortuary & Cremation Services, Farmville.


Published in Free Press on May 30, 2020.
