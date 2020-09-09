1/
Angela Grant
Angela Grant, 59, of Snow Hill, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. An immediately family only viewing will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery.
Face masks and social distancing required for all services.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.

Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
S Connor Memorial Funeral Home Inc
83 Circle Dr
Snow Hill, NC 28580
(252) 747-4262
