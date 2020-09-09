Angela Grant, 59, of Snow Hill, died on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Vidant Medical Center.
A walk-in viewing will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home chapel. An immediately family only viewing will be held 6 to 7 p.m. Graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Snow Hill Cemetery.
Face masks and social distancing required for all services.
Arrangements are by S. Connor Memorial Funeral Home, Snow Hill.
Published in Free Press on Sep. 9, 2020.