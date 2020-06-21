LA GRANGE - Angela Robin Moody, 53, of LaGrange, passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center of Goldsboro.
She is survived by her sons; Steven Miller and wife Jessica, Josh Pate, mother, JoAnn Heath Carter, grandchildren, Kailey Lowman, brothers; James Carter, Ronnie Moody and wife Amy, Mark Moody, Matthew Moody and wife Elizabeth, sisters; Christy Smith and husband Clint, Rhonda Moody and special friend Ian Jones, and her dogs Tucker and Ally.
A Memorial Service will be held at Neuse Baptist Church at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with Pastor Gregory Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
She is survived by her sons; Steven Miller and wife Jessica, Josh Pate, mother, JoAnn Heath Carter, grandchildren, Kailey Lowman, brothers; James Carter, Ronnie Moody and wife Amy, Mark Moody, Matthew Moody and wife Elizabeth, sisters; Christy Smith and husband Clint, Rhonda Moody and special friend Ian Jones, and her dogs Tucker and Ally.
A Memorial Service will be held at Neuse Baptist Church at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 with Pastor Gregory Kincaid officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Free Press on Jun. 21, 2020.