GREENVILLE - Anita "Ann" Kandis Drane Brinson, went home to be with the Lord on February 18, 2020 at the age of 79. Anita "Ann" Kandis Drane Brinson, daughter of the late Robert Lynn Drane and Oneta Lucy Myers Drane of Durham, NC, was a 1959 graduate of Durham High School in Durham, NC. She graduated from Lenoir Community College in Kinston, NC in 1972 with an Associate degree in Education. Ann worked for Lenoir County Schools for 27 years. She resided in Kinston, NC for 45 years and recently moved to Greenville, NC to be closer to her children and grandchildren. Ann enjoyed baking, crocheting, crafting, and most of all spending time with family and friends. She loved the beach and joking with everyone she encountered. She was most proud of being a mother to her two children and "Nana" to her four grandchildren. Ann is survived by her daughter, Kandis Hill and her husband Mike Hill, of Winterville, NC; grandson, Brandon Hill and granddaughter, Kelsey Hill of Winterville, NC; son, Joshua Brinson and his wife Julie Brinson, of Greenville, NC; granddaughter, Kylee Brinson and granddaughter Jayden Brinson of Greenville, NC; sister, Donna Durham of Wilmington, NC; niece, Mia Durham Berg; and grea-nephew, Parker Berg of Henderson, NC. A celebration of life service will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 11a.m. at Smith Funeral Service, 605 Country Club Dr., Greenville, with family receiving friends following the service. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ann's life. Flowers are welcomed or donations may be made to the Lenoir County SPCA, PO Box 1481, Kinston, NC 28503. Arrangements are by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
Published in Free Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020