Anita Armstrong

A "Celebration of Life" service for Anita (Alan) Armstrong has been announced for July 25th 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Faith Fellowship Church, 2278 Pauls Path Rd. in Kinston, North Carolina. Anita passed away April 29th, but due to Covid 19 restrictions a service had to be postponed. She was receptionist at Mount Olive College (now UMO) for over 10 years and the wife of professor of music Alan Armstrong. Dr. Armstrong has served as minister of music at Faith Fellowship Church, Kinston, NC since 2001.
Friends desiring to greet the family before the service may do so in the church sanctuary from 2:00 to 3:45. The 4:00 p.m. service itself will feature uplifting music from various ensembles and soloists, among them, a Free Spirit alumni chorus.
Anita will be interred in the church columbarium immediately following the service. Since health restrictions change from day to day whatever restrictions are required on the 25th will be put in place.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.seymourfuneralhome.com.