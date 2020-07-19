Ann W. Houston, 88, of Kinston, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.
Ann was born on August 14, 1931 in Warsaw to James Norwood and Anna West. Ann had a great childhood growing up in Warsaw with her sister and four brothers. In high school she met the love of her life, Billy. They married in 1953 and had a loving, dedicated and exemplary union until Billy's death in 1998.
Ann was a wonderful and unconditionally devoted mother to her son and daughter.
She had a gift and passion for cooking and baking and took joy in those family and friends who enjoyed her special meals, cakes, pies and other desserts. Always cheerful by nature, Ann was an outgoing, upbeat and compassionate person who enjoyed the simple things in life.
Ann is survived by her daughter, Cheri H. Sauls of La Grange and son, West Houston of Kinston.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, July 20, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pine Crest Cemetery in Warsaw. Pine Crest Cemetery is located on E. Best St. in Warsaw, NC 28398.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations can be made to Spilman Memorial Baptist Church, 601 Madison Ave., Kinston, NC 28501.
Howard-Carter Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
On-line condolences may be sent to howardandcarter.com.