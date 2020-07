Ann West Houston, 88, died on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in her sleep.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheri H. Sauls and son, West Houston of Kinston.

Graveside will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 20, 2020 at Pine Crest Cemetery, 384 East Best St., Warsaw.

Arrangements are by Howard-Carter Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store