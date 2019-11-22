Free Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
702 North Queen St
Kinston, NC 28501
(252) 527-1123
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
1:00 PM
Westview Cemetery
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Gordon Street Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Anna Harper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Grady Harper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anna Grady Harper Obituary
KINSTON - Mrs. Anna Grady Harper, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Anna was a life-long resident of Kinston. She married the love of her life, George Green Harper, who preceded her by death. George and Anna enjoyed many years together, traveling, their cottage at Emerald Isle, and many friends and family in their hometown. Anna worked at Copeland Supply Company, then Herring-Curle Tractor Company as a bookkeeper until she retired. Her greatest joys were being a part of Gordon Street Christian Church where she sang in the choir and served on various committees. She volunteered at UNC-Lenoir Health Care, was a member of the Eastern Star, volunteered with Salvation Army Auxiliary and various other nonprofits throughout her life. Anna greatly enjoyed her many friends in Kinston and stayed close to her family. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Clayton Grady and Verdie Rhodes Grady; her siblings, Earl Grady, Wilma Grady Carraway, Elizabeth Grady Taylor; and a niece, Gail Grady Cunningham. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Libbie Taylor of Kinston, Dailey Taylor (Vicki) of Mansfield, Texas, Gordon Carraway (Faye) of Forest, VA, Anna Ruth Grady of Fredericksburg, VA, Sue Spangler (Ray) of Charlotte, NC, Sarah Todd (Mike) of Naples, Fla., and Harriet Tejada (Victor) of Durham, NC. The service to celebrate and remember Anna's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 2:00 PM at Gordon Street Christian Church with the Rev. Doug Stokes presiding. This service will be preceded by a graveside service at Westview Cemetery at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends following the service at Gordon Street Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Gordon St. Christian Church, 118 E. Gordon St., Kinston, NC 28501. The family would like to thank Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab for their wonderful care this past year while she was a resident there. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edwards Funeral Home
Download Now