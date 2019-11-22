|
KINSTON - Mrs. Anna Grady Harper, age 99, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Anna was a life-long resident of Kinston. She married the love of her life, George Green Harper, who preceded her by death. George and Anna enjoyed many years together, traveling, their cottage at Emerald Isle, and many friends and family in their hometown. Anna worked at Copeland Supply Company, then Herring-Curle Tractor Company as a bookkeeper until she retired. Her greatest joys were being a part of Gordon Street Christian Church where she sang in the choir and served on various committees. She volunteered at UNC-Lenoir Health Care, was a member of the Eastern Star, volunteered with Salvation Army Auxiliary and various other nonprofits throughout her life. Anna greatly enjoyed her many friends in Kinston and stayed close to her family. Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Wilbur Clayton Grady and Verdie Rhodes Grady; her siblings, Earl Grady, Wilma Grady Carraway, Elizabeth Grady Taylor; and a niece, Gail Grady Cunningham. She is survived by nieces and nephews, Libbie Taylor of Kinston, Dailey Taylor (Vicki) of Mansfield, Texas, Gordon Carraway (Faye) of Forest, VA, Anna Ruth Grady of Fredericksburg, VA, Sue Spangler (Ray) of Charlotte, NC, Sarah Todd (Mike) of Naples, Fla., and Harriet Tejada (Victor) of Durham, NC. The service to celebrate and remember Anna's life will be held on Saturday, November 23, at 2:00 PM at Gordon Street Christian Church with the Rev. Doug Stokes presiding. This service will be preceded by a graveside service at Westview Cemetery at 1:00 PM. The family will receive friends following the service at Gordon Street Christian Church. Memorials may be made to Gordon St. Christian Church, 118 E. Gordon St., Kinston, NC 28501. The family would like to thank Harmony Hall Nursing and Rehab for their wonderful care this past year while she was a resident there. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
