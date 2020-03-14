|
KINSTON - Anne Starling York, 90, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Kitty Askins Hospice Center in Goldsboro. Anne was born in Washington, DC to Howard (Duckie) and Edith Starling on October 11, 1929. Soon after her birth, the family moved to Norfolk, VA where she lived until attending East Carolina Teachers College. At East Carolina she met and married her husband, Brantley Bernard York on December 21, 1950. Anne received a Bachelor's of Science degree in 1951. The couple moved to Kinston, NC where Anne resided for the next 67 years. Anne was a social worker until she became a mother. She was a substitute teacher for the Kinston City School System for many years. A devoted daughter, Anne was the primary caregiver for her father in his later years. Anne had a passion for Sociology and education, loved getting together with friends, walking on Atlantic Beach with her dog of the moment and wandering through bookstores. Anne had a wonderful life filled with many happy memories. In addition to her parents and stepmother, Elizabeth Starling, she was preceded in death by her husband, Brantley Bernard York, Sr., and son, Brantley Bernard York, Jr. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Slater and husband Ralph, of Marcola, Oregon; and a cousin, Goldis Reel of Colfax, NC. At Anne's request, no services will be held. Memorial gifts may be made to Children's Home Society of North Carolina, PO Box 14608 Greensboro, NC 27415 and Kitty Askins Hospice Center, 107 Handley Park Court, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be expressed at www.edwardsfhc.com. Arrangements are by Edwards Funeral Home & Cremations.
Published in Free Press on Mar. 14, 2020