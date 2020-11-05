1/
Annetta M. Harper
Annetta M. Harper, 70, of 2415 W. Vernon Ave, Kinston, died on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Caswell Development Center.
Funeral service will be held noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.
Burial will follow in the Caswell Center Cemetery.
She is survived by eight sisters, Bernita Dawson, Carolyn Koonce, Leona Dawson, Nancy Atkinson, Betty Dawson, Cheryle Jones, Janet Beckwith, all of La Grange, Mable Kittrell of Kinston; two brothers, Leon Dawson, La Grange, and Edward Hardy, Kinston.
Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home
Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating and Please wear a mask when attending the service and viewing.
Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.

Published in Free Press on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Memorial Funeral Home Inc
1276 Hwy 258 N
Kinston, NC 28504
(252) 523-2319
