Annetta M. Harper, 70, of 2415 W. Vernon Ave, Kinston, died on Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2020 at Caswell Development Center.

Funeral service will be held noon Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in the Memorial Chapel of Trinity Funeral Home.

Burial will follow in the Caswell Center Cemetery.

She is survived by eight sisters, Bernita Dawson, Carolyn Koonce, Leona Dawson, Nancy Atkinson, Betty Dawson, Cheryle Jones, Janet Beckwith, all of La Grange, Mable Kittrell of Kinston; two brothers, Leon Dawson, La Grange, and Edward Hardy, Kinston.

Viewing will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home

Due to COVID-19 all services are following the Governor's guidelines to distance 6 ft. apart , limited seating and Please wear a mask when attending the service and viewing.

Arrangements are by Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.



