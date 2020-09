Or Copy this URL to Share

Annette Cunningham, 65, of Snow Hill, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at the Snow Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends immediately following the service.

Arrangements are by Jody Tyson Funeral Service, Snow Hill.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store