Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Annette Faircloth Pelletier. View Sign Service Information Burial 11:00 AM Fairview Cemetery. Send Flowers Obituary

July 13, 1939 – August 5, 2019

SNOW HILL - Annette Faircloth Pelletier, 80, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Wayne UNC Health Care surrounded by her family. She was born in Wayne County on July 13, 1939 to the late Carl and Ava



July 13, 1939 – August 5, 2019SNOW HILL - Annette Faircloth Pelletier, 80, passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, at Wayne UNC Health Care surrounded by her family. She was born in Wayne County on July 13, 1939 to the late Carl and Ava Smith Faircloth. Annette was married to the late William Roger Pelletier and will be remembered as a devoted farmer's wife. She was a member of Woods Grove Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Though Annette accomplished so much and blessed so many people in countless ways, she would probably say her greatest accomplishment surely would be her son, Todd Pelletier. He would tell you that having such a Godly, loving, kind, compassionate, strong, yet gentle mother was one of the greatest blessings of his life. She made every holiday special with her famous pecan pie and her home was always filled with the smells of delicious cooking. She constantly showered her grandchildren with love. Annette would always find joy in going shopping and going on fishing trips to Kerr Lake with family and friends. A service to celebrate Annette's life was held Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. in the chapel of Rouse Funeral Home with the Rev. Barry Teague and the Rev. DeWayne Eakes officiating. Burial will be Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery. The family received friends Wednesday following the service at the funeral home. Annette is survived by her son, Todd Pelletier and wife Gretchen; grandchildren, Alex Hinson and Ana Rose Pelletier; sister, Daphine Price and husband Dennis; a brother-in-law, Nelson Creech; and special sister-in-law, Frances Lee. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Carol Creech. Flowers are welcome, or memorials may be made to Woods Grove PFWB Church, 4009 Central Heights Road, Goldsboro, NC 27534. Online condolences may be sent to www.rousefh.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Rouse Funeral Home, La Grange. Published in Free Press on Aug. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Free Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close